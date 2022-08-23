Election board moves NC Senate candidate protest forward

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) — A closely divided county elections board in North Carolina determined on Tuesday that there’s substantial evidence that a state Senate candidate doesn’t reside in the district for the seat she’s running for this fall.
The Currituck County Board of Elections voted 3-2 to forward its findings from its election protest hearing involving the candidacy of Democratic 3rd Senate District candidate Valerie Jordan to the State Board of Elections to make a final decision, news outlets reported.