Authorities locate mother of baby found in box in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have located the mother of a baby found abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid conditions in Fairbanks last week, Alaska State Troopers reported Wednesday.
A unit within the troopers that handles major cases identified and located the mother Tuesday, and she was taken to a Fairbanks-area hospital for evaluation and medical care, troopers said in a statement. The statement identified the mother as a juvenile. Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said by email that she is a teenager.