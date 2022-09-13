Economists, activists call for $100B climate fund in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Economists, scientists and environmental campaigners called Tuesday for the German government to create a 100 billion-euro ($100-billion) fund for tackling climate change.
Marcel Fratzscher, the president of the German Institute for Economic Research, said the money is needed partly because of Germany's failure to invest enough in solar and wind power. Adequate funding would have made the country less dependent on fossil fuel imports that are now contributing to energy poverty, Fratzscher said.