EXPLAINER: Why Mideast tensions are soaring yet again JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press April 20, 2022 Updated: April 20, 2022 2:11 p.m.
FILE - Israeli security forces take position during clashes with Palestinians demonstrators in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, April 15, 2022.
FILE - Israeli security forces take position during clashes with Palestinians demonstrators at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, April 15, 2022.
FILE - A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack by a Palestinian that killed two people and wounded eight others in a crowded area with several bars and restaurants, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 7, 2022.
FILE - Palestinian Hadeel Abu Atiyeh, cries during the funeral of her brother Sanad Abu Atiyeh, 17, who was killed when Israeli forces raided the Jenin West Bank refugee camp, in Jenin, March 31, 2022.
FILE - Mourners gather around the body of Avishai Yehezkel, 29, who was one of five killed by a Palestinian gunman in a crowded city in central Israel, during his funeral in Bnei Brak Israel, March 30, 2022.
FILE - Palestinian mourners carry the body of Ahmad Saif, 23, who died as a result of injuries sustained on March 1, during clashes with Israeli soldiers following a demonstration, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Burqa, March 9, 2022.
FILE - An explosion is caused by Israeli airstrikes on a Hamas military base in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, April 19, 2022.
FILE - People light candles at the site of Thursday night's shooting attack that killed two and wounded over 10, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, April 8, 2022.
FILE - Israeli police are deployed in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 17, 2022.
File - Israeli security forces search for assailants near the scene of a deadly shooting attack, the fourth attack in recent weeks, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 7, 2022.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Everyone worried this might happen.
In the weeks before a rare confluence of major Jewish, Christian and Muslim holidays, with tens of thousands of visitors expected in Jerusalem for the first time since the pandemic, Israeli, Palestinian and Arab leaders discussed how to calm tensions.