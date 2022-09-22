EXPLAINER: What's behind referendums in occupied Ukraine? The Associated Press Sep. 22, 2022 Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 3:39 p.m.
Four occupied regions in Ukraine are set to start voting Friday in Kremlin-engineered referendums on whether to become part of Russia, setting the stage for Moscow to annex the areas in a sharp escalation of the nearly seven-month war.
Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected the votes as illegitimate and neither free nor fair, saying they will have no binding force.
Written By
The Associated Press