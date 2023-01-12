EXPLAINER: The seditious conspiracy charges in Jan. 6 trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former Proud Boys national chairman is standing trial on the most serious charge that has been lodged in the U.S. Capitol attack. That's seditious conspiracy, which is the same offense that two Oath Keepers leaders were convicted of weeks ago.
It's the third such trial in the massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that forced Congress to adjourn as lawmakers and staff hid from a violent mob. Opening statements began on Thursday, and the trial is expected to last at least six weeks.