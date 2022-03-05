EXPLAINER: Putin's Balkan narrative argument for Ukraine war DUSAN STOJANOVIC, Associated Press March 5, 2022 Updated: March 5, 2022 2:28 a.m.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Well before Russian tanks and troops rolled into Ukraine, Vladimir Putin was using the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s to ostensibly offer justification for the invasion of a sovereign European country.
The Russian president has been particularly focused on NATO’s bombardment of Serbia in 1999 and the West’s acceptance of Kosovo’s declaration of independence in 2008. He claims both created an illegal precedent that shattered international law and order, apparently giving him an excuse to invade Ukraine.
