EXPLAINER: Are Turkey's efforts to fix the economy working? SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 3:09 a.m.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s government and central bank have taken unconventional steps in recent weeks to prop up a beleaguered economy crippled by skyrocketing consumer prices, instead of ending a much-criticized plan to cut interest rates.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s insistence on cutting rates — the opposite of what economists say to do to curb soaring inflation — has weakened the country's currency and driven prices even higher, making it tough for people to buy basics like food.