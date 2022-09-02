EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas
SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top executive said Friday that the bloc's electricity market “is no longer operating” amid the Ukraine war, and proposed a price cap on Russian pipeline gas.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine for the energy crisis and the dramatic rise in gas and electricity prices.