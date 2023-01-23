EU plans more Iran sanctions but won't list guard corps

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set Monday to impose sanctions on several more Iranian officials suspected of playing a role in the crackdown on protesters, but won't add the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to the EU’s terror group blacklist.
The 27-nation bloc has already imposed three rounds of sanctions on Iranian officials and organizations — including government ministers, military officers and Iran’s morality police — for human rights abuses over the protests that erupted in Iran in mid-September over the death of Mahsa Amini.