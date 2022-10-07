EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide Oct. 7, 2022 Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 3:09 a.m.
PRAGUE (AP) — European Union leaders converged on Prague Castle on a crisp Friday morning to try to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis.
The price cap is one of several measures the 27-nation bloc is preparing to contain an energy crisis in Europe that is driving up prices for consumers and business and which could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession over the winter.