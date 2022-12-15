EU leaders seek to stand up to US and avoid trade war

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders on Thursday sought ways to stand up to the United States over its new green technologies plan that they say unfairly discriminates against Washington's best global ally when both should be standing shoulder to shoulder in their rivalry with Russia and China.
While the 27-nation EU argues the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act unfairly locks a longstanding friend out of the lucrative American market and excessively lavishes subsidies on made-in-America investments, it is now considering a huge subsidy program of its own to boost climate-friendly initiatives.