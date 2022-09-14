EU chief Von der Leyen to visit Ukraine to stress support

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Jean-Francois Badias/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Jean-Francois Badias/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





STRASBOURG, France (AP) — European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen announced a surprise visit to Kyiv later Wednesday to show the bloc’s support for Ukraine as it fights back against the Russian invasion.

Dressed in the colors of Ukraine, von der Leyen said in her State of the European Union address that the bloc would come to the aid of Ukraine by opening its seamless single market more to Ukrainian products and said she would “discuss all this with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy.”