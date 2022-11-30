EU Commission proposes blocking billions in funds to Hungary

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch recommended Wednesday that billions of euros of EU funds allocated to Hungary remain frozen over its failure to implement solid rule-of-law reforms, a move highlighting lingering divergences between the European partners.
The European Council, which represents the bloc’s 27 countries, has until Dec. 19 to take a decision based on the Commission’s proposal, which came as Hungary continues to block crucial EU decisions such as the disbursement of 18 billion euros of financial aid to Ukraine and a global tax deal.