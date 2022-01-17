Drone attack may be behind Abu Dhabi tanker explosion, fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Drones may have sparked an explosion on three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and may have caused a separate fire at an extension of the emirate's main airport on Monday, according to a statement by police.
Abu Dhabi police described the airport fire as “minor” and said it took place at an extension of the international airport that is still under construction. The statement reported a separate blast on three petroleum transport tankers near a storage facility for ADNOC, Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil company.