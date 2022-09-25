'Don't Worry Darling' shrugs off drama, opening with $19.2M

After off-screen drama threatened to consume Olivia Wilde's “Don't Worry Darling,” the Warner Bros. release opened No. 1 at the box office, debuting with $19.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, “Don't Worry Darling” was engulfed by a storm of controversies that revolved around everything from Pugh's allegedly strained relationship with Wilde to whether Styles might have even spit on co-star Chris Pine at the film's Venice Film Festival premiere. (Styles denied it.) The movie, too, was torched by critics (38% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and arrived in theaters with more baggage than any recent release.