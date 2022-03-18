Doctor sentenced to prison for pandemic funds fraud

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island doctor was sentenced Friday to four years and three months in prison for fraudulently getting $3.7 million in pandemic relief loans, money that he used for things like buying a yacht, authorities said.

Authorities said that between March and July 2020, Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas, 48, of Glen Cove, New York, used false information in applying for at least 11 loans from the federal government, and used the funds for things including leases on luxury cars, expensive watches, and the down payment on a $1.75 million yacht.