DALLAS (AP) — Two women charged with murder and evidence tampering in the 2020 slaying in Texas of a Seattle woman have cut off their ankle monitors and fled while free on bond, a court filing said.

Nina Marano, 50, and her wife, Lisa Dykes, 58, were free on their $500,000 bonds when they removed their GPS trackers on Christmas Day within moments of each other and at the same location, according to court documents filed this week in Dallas.