Divers recover Navy plane that crashed off Virginia coast April 13, 2022 Updated: April 13, 2022 8:14 p.m.
Barges, carrying what is left of a crashed Navy E2-D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, makes its way to a NASA facility in Wallops Va., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The plane crashed last month killing one crew member with two crew rescued. The plane was based out of Norfolk, Va.
Barges, carrying what is left of a crashed Navy E2-D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, makes its way to a NASA facility in Wallops Va., Tuesday April 12, 2022. The plane crashed last month killing one crew member with two crew rescued. The plane was based out of Norfolk, Va.
In a photo provided by the Ocean City Fire Department, emergency workers confer Wednesday, March 30, 2022, near Stockton, Md., after a U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye aircraft crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland, killing one person, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two other people.
In a photo provided by the Ocean City Fire Department, emergency workers take part in a rescue operation after a U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye aircraft crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland, near Stockton, Md., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, killing one person, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two other people.
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (AP) — Navy divers have recovered an aircraft that crashed last month in the water off the Eastern Shore near the Virginia-Maryland line, killing one sailor.
The E-2D Hawkeye was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia, when it went down around 7:30 p.m. on March 30, a Navy spokesperson said. One of the three sailors on the plane died in the crash, while the other two were rescued by Maryland State Police, who found them injured and on top of the partly submerged wreck.