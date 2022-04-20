Dispose of unused, unwanted prescriptions April 30

OSCEOLA COUNTY — Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) would like to recognize National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30.

This DEA event was established to provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. October 2021 was the previous National Take Back Day where Americans turned in nearly 744,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 5,000 sites operated by the DEA and over 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available all year long. For more information, visit DEA’s year-round collection site locator.

This year, CMDHD’s Osceola branch office is partnering with the Central Michigan Recovery Education Network to distribute Deterra medication pouches. These drug deactivation system pouches provide a safe means to convenient and permanent disposal of unused, expired, or unwanted medications at home. They are plant-based, using organic activating carbon to deactivate drugs and prevent future environmental contamination.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a single day event; however, we offer several services through Exchange Central — our local syringe service program. Exchange Central is a harm reduction program to reduce the harms of substance use on an individual and community. Syringe Service Programs are designed to help decrease the spread of infectious diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C due to risky practices, such as the sharing of needles.

Through Exchange Central, individuals have access to clean equipment, Narcan, and sharps containers, along with free HIV and Hepatitis C testing. Narcan training is available, and secondary exchange is encouraged. Syringe Service Programs are legal, and all participants are protected against all paraphernalia laws. For more information, visit our website at www.cmdhd.org.

IF YOU GO

Take Back Day locations

Osceola County Sheriff's Office: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at 325 W. Upton Ave., Reed City

Reed City Police Department: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at 227 E. Lincoln Ave., Reed City.

Evart Police Department: Limited lobby hours. Please call 231-734-5911 for pickups

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 24 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com.