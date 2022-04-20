Dispose of unused, unwanted prescriptions April 30

OSCEOLA COUNTY — Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) would like to recognize National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30.
This DEA event was established to provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. October 2021 was the previous National Take Back Day where Americans turned in nearly 744,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 5,000 sites operated by the DEA and over 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.