Deutsche Bank sees biggest annual profit in a decade

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank said Thursday it reaped its best annual profit in a decade in 2021 and had put most of the costs of its wrenching, years-long restructuring behind it. The bank underlined its recovery by announcing a dividend for 2021 and a 300 million-euro ($338 million) share buyback to return money to shareholders.
CEO Christian Sewing said Thursday the bank had created “positive momentum” in a “negative environment” during the pandemic and that “the downward spiral turned into an upward spiral” as the bank made progress toward the goals laid out more than three years ago in an extensive plan to revamp its business.