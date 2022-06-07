Deputy charged with reckless homicide in crash that killed 3

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in South Carolina has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide after she ran a stop sign and crashed into a car while going 73 mph (117 kph), killing a mother and her two adult daughters, investigators said.

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was heading to check on a stopped car and didn't have her emergency lights or siren on as she turned on to U.S. Highway 17 south of Charleston on May 8 around 11 p.m., Sheriff Kristen Graziano said.