HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Getting rid of the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate is emerging as perhaps the most important issue in Pennsylvania’s competitive Democratic primary for an open Senate seat, as the party struggles to use its majority in Washington to advance its agenda.

Calls to eliminate the filibuster percolated all through last year and, on Tuesday night, it was the first question asked to Democratic candidates at a forum hosted by the Enos Tabernacle Baptist Church in Philadelphia.