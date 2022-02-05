Delta asks DOJ to put unruly passengers on no-fly list

NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Air Lines has requested that the U.S. Department of Justice put any person convicted of a disruption on board a flight to the national “no fly” list.

In a letter to the Justice Department Attorney General Merrick Garland dated Thursday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said there should be “zero tolerance” for any behavior that affects flight safety. Bastian noted that while such incidents of bad behavior represent a small fraction of overall flights on Delta, the rate of incidents on the airline has increased nearly 100 percent since 2019.