Deliberations start for 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors return Tuesday for their first full day of deliberations in the trial of two men accused of hatching a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the government's second shot at getting convictions in a case that emerged just before the 2020 presidential election.
Prosecutors said some of the best evidence against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. came from their own words, either written by them or secretly recorded by FBI agents and informants during weeks of surveillance in three states.