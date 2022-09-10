Debating over debates: Campaign tradition faces skepticism MEG KINNARD, Associated Press Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 1:13 a.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure from his Republican rival, Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said this week he would participate in one debate before the November election.
In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are still working through the details of what a debate might look like, though they appear to be inching closer to a deal. And in Arizona, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Katie Hobbs has declined a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake.