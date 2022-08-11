Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 47

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Hatem Moussa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The death toll from last weekend's fighting between Israel and Gaza militants has risen to 47, after a man died from wounds sustained during the violence, the Health Ministry in Gaza said Thursday.

Israeli aircraft struck targets in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group fired more than a thousand rockets over three days of fighting, the worst cross-border violence since an 11-day war with Hamas last year.