Death penalty dropped in murder trial over virus concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney has dropped a capital murder charge against a man in the 2017 death of his parents, citing an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 to those associated with the trial.

Mecklenburg County Assistant District Attorney Jodi Anderson told a judge that because death penalty trials routinely run on for months, they carry an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure for jurors, judges, witnesses and other court personnel, The Charlotte Observer reported. Any outbreaks of the disease during the trial could indefinitely delay a verdict.