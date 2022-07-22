Deadly raid in Rio favela sparks police violence complaints DIARLEI RODRIGUES and DIANE JEANTET, Associated Press July 22, 2022 Updated: July 22, 2022 12:07 a.m.
1 of29 A resident waves a white sheet in protest and to ask for peace after a police operation that resulted in multiple deaths, in the Complexo do Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Police said in a statement it was targeting a criminal group in Rio largest complex of favelas, or low-income communities, that stole vehicles, cargo and banks, as well as invaded nearby neighborhoods. Silvia Izquierdo/AP Show More Show Less
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A raid of Rio de Janeiro’s largest complex of favelas that left at least 18 people dead has sparked renewed complaints of excessive police violence and ignited debate over how to handle crime ahead of state and presidential elections.
Rio authorities said 16 suspected criminals were killed in confrontations with police in Complexo do Alemao favela, or low-income community, along with a police officer and an woman. The raid targeted a criminal group that stole cars and robbed banks, and invaded nearby neighborhoods.
Written By
DIARLEI RODRIGUES and DIANE JEANTET