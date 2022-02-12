Data breach at Morley Companies prompts AG Nessel to issue consumer protection reminders
Incident affects more than 521,000 people
Angela Mulka
, Staff writer
A data breach at Morley Companies in Saginaw is threatening the security of the personal information belonging to more than 521,000 current employees, former employees and various clients.
"Morley has sent notification of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and has provided resources to assist them," the company said in a press release.