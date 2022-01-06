Cuomo due in court virtually after DA drops fondling case MICHAEL HILL, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 7:35 p.m.
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York.
FILE - Exterior view of the Albany City Court after a criminal complaint was filed charging former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense of alleged forcible touching of a former executive assistant, Oct. 29, 2021, in Albany, N.Y.
4 of8 FILE - Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple speaks during a news conference at the Albany County Sheriff office after a criminal complaint was filed charging former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense, Oct. 29, 2021, in New Scotland, N.Y. Cuomo will be required to appear virtually for a court session Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, as a judge considers a prosecutor's request to dismiss a fondling case against the former New York governor. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this image taken from video made available by the Office of the Governor of New York, Rita Glavin, attorney for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaks in Albany, N.Y., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, with a photo of Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant on Cuomo's staff. Cuomo will be required to appear virtually for a court session Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, as a judge considers a prosecutor's request to dismiss Commisso's fondling case against him because it doesn't meet the burden of proof. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - In this image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union Brittany Commisso, left, discusses her sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during an interview with CBS correspondent Jericka Duncan on CBS This Morning, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in New York. Cuomo will be required to appear virtually for a court session Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, as a judge considers a prosecutor's request to dismiss the case against him because it doesn't meet the burden of proof. (CBS This Morning and Times Union via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Cuomo will be required to appear virtually for a court session Friday as a judge considers a prosecutor’s request to dismiss a fondling case against the former New York governor.
Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked Judge Holly Trexler on Tuesday to dismiss the misdemeanor complaint, just three days before Cuomo's scheduled arraignment. A defense lawyer then made a separate motion to dismiss. Trexler notified prosecution and defense lawyers Thursday that they will be required to appear virtually, along with Cuomo.