Tough case or 'cowardice'? Drop of Cuomo case splits experts JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL HILL, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 6:59 p.m.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general said she believed Brittany Commisso. The sheriff who filed a criminal complaint accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping Commisso in the governor’s mansion called it a “very solid case.” The district attorney called her credible — but said he wouldn’t pursue the case because he couldn’t prove it.
To some legal experts and women’s advocates, Albany County District Attorney David Soares’ decision this week points to the difficulties of prosecuting sex crime allegations. But to others, it’s confounding.
