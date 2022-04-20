Group of residents plan splash pad in Reed City
“We aren’t going anywhere,' Crossroads Recreation Connection member Chris Mund says
Cathie Crew, Staff writer
REED CITY — The Crossroads Recreation Connection, a group of residents tasked with bring a splash pad to Reed City, presented their plans to the city council during a special meeting last week.
The group requested the support of city council in submitting an application for a Michigan Economic Development Corporation Community Development Block Grant for $1 million to fund the project.