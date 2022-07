REED CITY — The third annual Veterans Memorial Park Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in downtown Reed City.

“The Reed City Crossroads Car Club has hosted this event the past three years with it growing every year,” event organizer Russ Nehmer said. “It will be kicking off with the sound of roaring engines and sleek looking vehicles downtown on Upton Avenue and Higbee Street.

"This is our biggest year, by far, with the number of sponsorships. Without our local businesses helping us both financially and with prize donations, we wouldn’t be able to hold this event. This year’s title sponsor is Betten Baker of Big Rapids.”

Vehicle registration will be 9-10 a.m. The first 65 entrants to register will receive a dash plaque and a goodie bag.

Over 100 cars are expected to be at the show this year, with several sponsor trophies to be given out, Nehmer said.

Judging will begin at noon, with trophies awarded for Sponsor’s Trpohy, Mayor’s Choice, People’s Choice, Veterans Choice, Car best make/model, Truck best make/model, Kid’s Choice and most Likely to Get Pulled Over.

The event will include a raffle with two grand prizes — a seven-piece dining room set from Bare Furniture and a two-piece rug set from Gilbert’s Carpet Plus — and a 50/50 raffle.

“We will have a DJ spinning records, and all our local restaurants are prepared to serve up some great food for the hungry soul,” Nehmer said.

In addition, a vendor craft show will take place starting at 10 a.m. at the Scout Building, 223 E. 5th Ave., Reed City. Vendors will have custom glitter tumblers, handmade jewelry and candles, baked goods, and of course artisan soaps, sugar scrubs, lip balms, lotion sticks, shower steamers, and bath bombs from The Olfactory Factory.

Proceeds from the car show and craft show will support the Veterans Memorial Park Fund.

There also will be fun and games for kids set up in the parking lot next to Pompeii’s Pizza, 113 S. Chestnut Ave., Reed City.

Proceeds from the kids games will support the Reed City Splash Pad fund.

For more information, visit Facebook public group — Reed City Crossroads Car Club —or contact Russ Nehmer at rwn01@hotmail.com or 231-667-0555.