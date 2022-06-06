Crime, education, discussed in Maryland gubernatorial debate

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Crime, education and the economy were leading issues discussed Monday by eight candidates who are seeking Maryland's Democratic nomination for governor during their first statewide televised debate.
Candidates also used the opportunity during the debate at Maryland Public Television to confront opponents they believe they are more closely competing with in the crowded primary, which will be held July 19. The governor's office is open this election cycle because Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.