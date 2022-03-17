Crews still dousing fire-damaged Walmart center's hot spots

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Crews continued working Thursday to douse hot spots at a Walmart warehouse distribution center near Indianapolis, a day after a fire swept the sprawling building and produced a smoke plume so large it was spotted by a weather satellite.

Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson told reporters at the scene just west of Indianapolis that the fire had been contained and crews rotated every four hours overnight to battle hot spots in the middle of the fire-damaged building, which was still producing smoke.