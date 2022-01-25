Court tosses robbery convictions, citing bias in police stop

Two Black men who went to prison for the armed robbery of a convenience store had their convictions reversed Tuesday by the New Jersey Supreme Court, which ruled a police stop of their vehicle that led to their arrest was unconstitutional because it focused on their race and gender without additional identifying factors.
Among several organizations that submitted briefs to the Supreme Court in support of the defendants were an association of Black ministers represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Coalition of Latino Officers and the Georgetown Law Juvenile Justice Clinic and Initiative.