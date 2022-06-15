Court hears arguments on Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

An attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union urged a federal appeals court Wednesday to continue blocking Arkansas' ban on gender confirming treatments or surgery for children, saying reinstating the restriction would create uncertainty for families around the state.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the state's appeal of the preliminary injunction issued last year against ban, which was enacted by the majority-Republican Legislature. ACLU attorney Chase Strangio said allowing the law to be enforced would cause unnecessary disruption since a trial over it is scheduled to begin in October before the judge who issued the injunction.