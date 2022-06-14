Correction: Election 2022-North Dakota story

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — In a story published June 13, 2022, about North Dakota’s primary election, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of the Democratic-endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate. She is Katrina Christiansen, not Christenson.
- Ice Mountain continues to donate water to Flint residents
- Freshman pitcher-shortstop gets job done for Evart
- Bombs, weapons found after Warren house explosion wounds man
- Reed City drops thrilling 1-0 verdict to Traverse City St. Francis
- New Johnny's Market in Reed City holds ribbon cutting
- Reed City outfielder marvels at her team's dramatic improvement
- Reed City infielder has strong season
- Family comes together to save animals at Furry Paws Rescue
Most Popular
- Michigan high school students can learn what it is like to argue before the state Supreme Court...
- He was aboard the USS Bayfield as it made its way into Utah Beach on June 6, 1944. Berra was a...
- Papa's Place Adult Day Care will now be connected to Tustin House Assisted Living.
- A new gas station, a Johnny's Market location, opened its doors to the Reed City public today...