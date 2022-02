CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — A resident who died at a South Carolina assisted living center now under investigation by the state had “severe pneumonia” and abscesses had formed in both of his lungs, a coroner said Wednesday.

State inspectors found that Twilite Manor in Cayce was understaffed and did not give residents medication or breakfast the morning of Feb. 18, when 69-year-old Timothy Frank Catalano was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.