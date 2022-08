WHITING, Ind. (AP) — A body found near northwestern Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip, authorities said.

The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yard (183 meters) from the shoreline. The Lake County Coroner's office conducted an autopsy and found that Sain had drowned, the Post-Tribune of Merrillville reported.