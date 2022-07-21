Coroner: Cause of Indiana fire that killed 4 kids unknown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An April fire that killed four children when it swept a mobile home in northeastern Indiana began in or near a recliner, but investigators have been unable to determine what sparked the blaze, a coroner's office said.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that a report from the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office found that amount of fire damage the Fort Wayne mobile home sustained made it impossible to prove a definitive cause “to an acceptable level of certainty.”