Cooper signs N. Carolina budget bill for 2nd straight year

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican-backed adjustments to North Carolina's budget were signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday, ensuring that state workers will get slightly larger pay raises and that construction projects and state reserves will receive billions of dollars more than initially planned.
The signing marks the second year in a row that he's accepted the GOP's comprehensive state government spending plan after vetoing budget bills in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The measure alters the second year of the two-year budget bill that Cooper signed last November.