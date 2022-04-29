Connecticut lawmakers to vote on wide-ranging emissions bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers were poised Friday to pass a wide-ranging bill aimed at reducing vehicle emissions, including the likely adoption of California's clean air standards for certain trucks and a requirement that all school buses be emission-free by 2040.
The anticipated vote in the House of Representatives comes days after the General Assembly passed legislation that officially sets a target of 2040 for having a carbon-free electricity supply. The vehicle emissions bill previously cleared the Senate.