Commuter airline to buy 75 Washington-built electric planes

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Eviation Aircraft, an Arlington company that has built a fully electric commuter airplane, got a boost this week when one of the nation’s largest commuter airlines, Cape Air, signed a letter of intent to buy 75 of the Eviation Alice model.

The nine-passenger airplane, which produces no carbon emissions, is expected to take a maiden flight this year. Cape Air, based in Hyannis, Massachusetts, operates more than 400 regional flights a day to nearly 40 cities, the Everett Herald reported.