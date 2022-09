BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A grand jury in Colorado has indicted two parents on charges of first-degree murder after their toddler died from fentanyl poisoning earlier this year.

The indictment released on Thursday alleges that the couple participated in storing, selling and using drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, in their home in Brighton, a town just north of Denver, while their 1-year-old daughter was present.