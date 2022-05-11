Colorado lawmakers scramble on 2022 session's last day

DENVER (AP) — On the last day of their 2022 session, Colorado’s Democratic-led Legislature scrambled Wednesday to pass key bills to secure election equipment, attack the fentanyl crisis and promote more affordable housing after overcoming a stonewalling effort by House minority Republicans that put dozens of bills in limbo earlier this week.
Gov. Jared Polis and fellow Democrats had pledged at the start of the four-month session to tackle rising crime and soaring inflation — key issues highlighted by minority Republicans heading into this year’s midterm elections.