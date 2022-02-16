Colorado inmates say state is violating ban on forced work

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado inmates who claim they were pressured into working despite health concerns are suing the state’s prison system, claiming it's violating a constitutional ban on slavery and involuntary servitude.

In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Denver, Harold Mortis and Richard Lilgerose claim they effectively had days added to their sentences when they initially refused to work in 2020 because they lost time credits for not following prison rules. They were also threatened with being placed in isolation for most of the day, with limits on phone calls and family visits, and both resumed work in their prison’s kitchen to avoid further sanctions, the lawsuit said.