Colorado: What to expect on election night

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has turned increasingly blue over the past decade, thanks in part to an influx of college-educated voters in the expanding Denver metropolitan area. Joe Biden decisively won the 2020 presidential election in the state, and Democrats control the governor’s seat and the Legislature.
Colorado’s top race this November features Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet’s quest for a third term against Republican Joe O’Dea, a construction firm owner and first-time candidate. O’Dea is testing whether a Republican can win a U.S. Senate race in Colorado by supporting some abortion rights.