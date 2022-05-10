Colombia cartel shuts down towns over leader’s extradition

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Gulf Clan drug cartel shut down dozens of towns in northern Colombia for four days in reaction to its leader being extradited to the U.S. for trial. It warned that anyone who disobeyed the stay-at-home order risked being shot or having their vehicle burned.
Businesses closed, schools stayed shut, intercity bus service was suspended and a professional soccer match couldn’t be played after one of the teams refused to travel to the game.